Conyers Police: Body slides out of mortuary van as man steals vehicle

Officers said workers were trying to unload a body from the mortuary van at the crematorium when a suspect sped off in the vehicle.

CONYERS, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a person who they said stole a mortuary van and led police on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kim Lucas of Conyers Police, officers said workers were trying to unload a body from the mortuary van at the crematorium when a suspect sped off in the vehicle.

They said the body slid out of the back of the van in the parking lot.

Lucas said law enforcement officers chased the suspect just past Panola Road, where he was blocked by heavy traffic.

They said he went into the woods and they are still searching for him.