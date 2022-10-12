Moscow police warn about online misinformation, harassment, and threats

Police also warn those engaging in harassment or threats against people who may or may not be involved with the case, saying they could face criminal charges.

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Friday, Dec. 9 Moscow police issued a press release saying they have been monitoring activity online and know that people area spreading misinformation about the ongoing case.

Police say they are also aware of harassing and threatening behavior being reported that is targeting people who may or may not be involved in the case.

Harassment and threats could lead to criminal charges being filed, police say.

Investigators are urging the public to be wary of online rumors and to rely on facts presented by official sources.

Police did not name any specific source of misinformation or harassment, but the ongoing investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students has attracted increasing attention online and in social media.

On Thursday, police announced that the phone tip line has been inundated with calls with people asking about and responding to recent information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Because of this, police are now routing the call tips and leads line to an FBI call center, the phone number will stay the same.

Moscow Police stated that they are still looking to talk with the person or people that were in the car around the house where the murders took place on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13.

They added that an alcohol offense on Taylor Avenue and Band Field, that also happened on the same day as the murders, it is not related to the investigation. Further, that the body camera footage of that offense also yielded no connection to the murders.

Additionally, the department released yet another short interview with Police Chief James Fry on YouTube. In it, he said they have information of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the area around the time of the murders and asked the public to come forward if they have any information.

He furthered that the alcohol related incident also involved a white car, but it is not the same one. Fry also spoke about the reasoning behind the change in the tip line.

"The tip line now will go to an FBI call center, we've done that because we started receiving many, many tips and that call center can categorize those and they can send those tips back to investigators," said Fry.

The press release reiterated that there is still no suspect and urged anyone with information to contact Moscow Police.