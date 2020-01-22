ATLANTA — The judge said she hoped a 20-year sentence would deter others from committing similar crimes.

On Oct. 6, 2018, Moses Albert Diamond, now 19, and an unidentified co-conspirator brandished weapons to steal two Apple iPhones and a wallet from two teenagers, according to court documents. The victims were ordered to lay face-down in the parking lot and told they’d be shot if they got up.

"Those teens will forever remember the horror of being forced to lie face down while being threatened with their lives,” said Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace.

The Stone Mountain teenager and his accomplice left the scene in a green minivan driven by Diamond’s sister, Chloe Castell. Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office tracked the minivan to a Kennesaw hotel and arrested both Diamond and Castell.

During the trial, the state called seven witnesses to testify and presented evidence including social media images of Diamond holding a handgun that resembled the weapon used in the crime, the district attorney said.

Moses Albert Diamond

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

The jury found Diamond guilty of all four counts, including two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

“This defendant has no respect for the laws of Georgia. He involved his teenage sister in this senseless crime, then refused to identify his accomplice. And, during the trial, he tried to influence his sister’s testimony,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Zachary H. Smith.

Judge Ellen McElyea agreed with the State’s recommendation of a 20-year sentencing with 15 to serve.

Chloe Castell

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Judge McElyea also prohibited Diamond from having contact with Castell and any known gang member or associate.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of this trial and the sentence,” said Wallace. “This recidivist offender came to an isolated park in Woodstock and used a handgun to commit armed robbery.

At a hearing in July of last year, Castell pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery. Senior Judge John Sumner sentenced her to 8 years, with the first 180 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation. She was ordered to have no contact with the victims and her co-defendant.

