Shooting leaves 1 dead at motel near Atlanta airport

It happened at the Super 8 off Old National Highway.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — One person is dead and police are working to learn more about a shooting at a motel near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday morning.

College Park Police said they were sent to the Super 8 off Old National Highway, just a few miles from the airport around 5:48 a.m. in regard to a shots fired call.

Once there, they located man outside in the parking lot who was unresponsive and fatally wounded by a gunshot.

Police added that the victim was later pronounced dead by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Investigator. They also said that so far, it appears the there was an altercation of some sort between the man shot and two other people. That altercation eventually lead to gunfire, according to police.

Officers said the two others were seen fleeing from the motel in an "older model SUV" after the shooting. Police added they were gone before officers arrived.