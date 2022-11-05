Motel shooting leads to standoff in Newnan

Here's what we know.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting led to a standoff at a Newnan motel.

The incident initially started at the Americas Best Value Inn, just off Highway 29.

Coweta County Sheriff's deputies said a man and woman living there had some sort of dispute, which ended with him pulling a gun and shooting her.

Deputies added that the man then ran down to the Red Carpet Inn, just down the street, to escape.

There, he knocked on the door of another woman he knew, who proceeded to let him inside, deputies add.

That's where the stand-off occurred, with authorities adding that the man was held up in the room for more than an hour.