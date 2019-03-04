A southern Colorado mother is accused of stabbing her 8 and 10-year-old daughters at her home and then leaving them in her vehicle, a release from the Otero County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said the 33-year-old woman stabbed the girls early Sunday in Manzanola, a small town along Highway 50 between Pueblo and La Junta.

Later that day she drove the girls in her vehicle northbound on CO-207, toward Crowley County, according to the Sheriff's Office. As the vehicle approached the Arkansas River Bridge, it left the roadway and landed in the Arkansas River.

A passerby called for help and the girls were rescued from the SUV, the Sheriff's Office said. Their mother was found outside of the vehicle.

All three were transported for medical treatment and are expected to survive despite serious injuries.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Manzanola Marshal, and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are investigating to determine the events leading up to the traffic crash.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has also been requested to provide assistance in the investigation. So far no arrests have been made.

