10-year-old shot, killed in Clayton County, mother facing charges

She is facing multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother in Clayton County is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing her 10-year-old child back on July 6, according to police.

Officers said they responded to Grady hospital in regard to a person shot call. When they arrived, they were told by staff that the young victim had died. They also learned that the mother and her boyfriend transported the child to the hospital.

During the interview, the mother said she was unloading her handgun when it fired, a bullet going straight through the wall and into the child's room.

Police said as the interviews continued, both the mother and her boyfriend offered multiple accounts of the events leading up to the shooting.

Eventually, she was charged with: