Mother, daughter found dead in Buford home, suspect shot, killed by Hall County deputies

This all happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — A mother and her daughter were discovered dead Tuesday in a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford, the Hall County Sheriff's Office says.

Authorities add that the suspect in their killing was himself shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies.

Investigators added that the incident began as a welfare check and possible missing persons case at the home of 42-year-old Kim Nguyen and her 18-year-old daughter Lam-Anh Tran.

However, just as deputies said they were about to attempt a search warrant, they encountered a man who "made aggressive movements" toward them with a knife.

That man was shot and killed, according to deputies, who add that his name is being withheld at this time.

Once they did enter the home, deputies said they found the bodies of the two women.

At this time, investigators with the sheriff's office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on scene. The sheriff's office said they will be handling the investigation into the two women's death, while the GBI will focus on the shooting involving deputies.

