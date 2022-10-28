'A parent's worst nightmare' | Mother of Norcross teen shot, killed near high school speaks out

Kimberly Parks said her son was lured out of his high school before he got into a fight near the campus and was shot in the face on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORCROSS, Ga. — Kimberly Parks' family is in disbelief after her youngest son, 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson, was shot and killed near Norcross High School.

Gwinnett County Police said the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 on Technology Parkway in Peachtree Commons.

Parks told 11Alive her son was lured out of the high school to the area his body was found. She said he got into a fight and a person, who was not fighting, pulled out a gun and shot her son in the face.

Police have not released any details on the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting but Parks' said she hopes detectives make an arrest soon.

"It’s a hard pill swallow because I woke up this morning (Thursday) and he wasn’t there," she explained.

Parks said Henderson wasn't a saint but he definitely didn't deserve to be shot in the face.

"His life was taken over some senseless stuff. It’s a parents worst nightmare," she added.

Henderson's homicide marks the fifth teenager to be shot and killed in Gwinnett County since July 21, 2022.

July 21: 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds were shot and killed on Lake Drive.

and 19-year-old were shot and killed on Lake Drive. Oct. 2: Timothy Buchanan was shot and killed along Mariray Court. His homicide remains unsolved.

was shot and killed along Mariray Court. His homicide remains unsolved. Oct. 7: Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed along Sugarloaf Parkway

was shot and killed along Sugarloaf Parkway Oct. 26: 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson was shot and killed along Technology Parkway. His homicide remains unsolved.