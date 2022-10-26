Warrant issued for Georgia mother after 5-year-old son's body found stuffed in a suitcase

Dejuane Anderson is on the run after an arrest warrant was issued for her after her 5-year-old son's body was discovered inside a suitcase in rural Indiana.

ATLANTA — A warrant has been issued for a Georgia mother wanted for murder after her 5-year-old son’s body was discovered stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana.

The child’s body was discovered months ago, but only Wednesday did police identify the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta. Now law enforcement is trying to find his mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Anderson, who was last seen in southern California.

“It’s a bitter sweet day because it doesn’t matter what progress is made and what happens in the case, we’re still dealing with the tragic death of a precious child," Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said during a press conference.

Huls added that Jordan was found dead in a "very distinct suitcase" in a small county near Pekin, Indiana. He added that the area is "dead-end road" and extremely isolated.

Officials say the forensic evidence tying the boys mother to his death includes fingerprints on trash bags found inside the suitcase.

“Washington County Circuit Court has issued an arrest warrant for murder for the mother Dejuane Anderson," Huls said. "Dejuane Anderson his last known to have been in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, California, but has since this investigation has begun she’s travel to several locations west including Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco."

According to 11Alive's sister station WHAS, Anderson was arrested for child endangerment in March of this year. The latest police affidavit shows she posted on repeatedly on social media about demons using her children as avatars.

One of those posts read in part:

“I had to raise my frequency, heal myself and past lives…to exercise a very powerful demonic force within my son”.

Details such as the one above are ones that have officials like Huls reiterating the need to locate her.

“We need a public’s help in locating the mother, Dejuane Anderson," he said.

They’ve already arrested a second person named Dawn Coleman whose fingerprints were also allegedly found on the trash bags.