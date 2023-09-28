The shooting happened in the area of East 17th Avenue near the Ohio State Fairgrounds just before 2 p.m. Two people were hospitalized, including Tiffany Hammons' son

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mother says her son, who has a history of stealing cars, was shot while attempting to steal another vehicle near the Ohio State Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the area of East 17th Avenue just before 2 p.m. Two people were hospitalized, including Tiffany Hammons' son.

On Tuesday, Hammons told 10TV her son has repeatedly stolen cars in previous months.

Hammons said her son was shot while attempting to steal another vehicle.

The teenager has been caught stealing and crashing multiple cars by police, according to Hammons. She previously said not enough is being done to stop him and he poses a threat to others and himself.

"Since he's left, that I know of, he's crashed five cars. And I reported each and every one that I know of, and he's still out there,” Hammons said on Tuesday.

Hammons' son was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and his condition was described as "stable." The second person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition was described as "stable" as well.

Police did not provide any additional details about the shooting, but multiple sources confirmed to 10TV verifying Hammons' account about her son being shot.

Hammons is asking for help and wants the justice system to "do something that's going to make him pay for the things that he's out here doing."

"I've done almost everything I could and it’s turning him against me, he's going the opposite way and doing what he wants to do which is turning to the streets," Hammons said.





