Mother indicted on malice murder charge after toddler found dead in Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a toddler whose body was found lifeless in the Chattahoochee River last month has been indicted on four charges in his death, including malice murder.

Indictment documents released to 11Alive Monday state 27-year-old Breyanla Cooper of Stone Mountain, Georgia, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and concealing the death of another.

The indictment documents allege that Cooper killed her son, Faheem Cooper, by asphyxiation then tried to hide his death by placing his body in the river.

Firefighters found Faheem dead in the Chattahoochee River. They discovered his body on July 1 while completing a water training exercise near 3444 Cobb Parkway. At the time, authorities said they estimated the toddler might have been there for a few days.

The next day, Cooper was arrested in connection with the child's death.

She made her first appearance in court the following night, where she was denied bond due to her potentially being a "public danger."

"The accused concealed the death of the victim by placing the victim in the Chattahoochee River in the National Recreation Area," Cobb County Magistrate Judge Don Hicks said at the hearing.

Later that month, Cooper was identified as the toddler's mother. She has now been incited in the case of the boy's death.