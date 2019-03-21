DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway in DeKalb County for three suspects accused of shooting and killing a man who confronted them near the family car.

The man’s family has identified him as 24-year-old Jeremy Riley, a senior at Georgia State University.

"He was just a great dude, always smiling," said Riley's cousin, Darrius Brown. "I don't see how this happened to him at all, you know what I'm saying? He wasn't doing nothing but protecting his family."

According to police, Riley's family member was approached by three suspects near a car outside an apartment complex on Columbia and Rainbow drives in DeKalb County. After some confrontation, several family members came outside to see what was going on and that’s when Riley was shot several times. He was transferred to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

GSU student shot, killed at DeKalb apartment Jeremy Riley, 24, was shot and killed at a Decatur apartment on March 21, 2019. Jeremy Riley, 24, was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County apartment after three suspects approached a family member near a car on March 21, 2019. Jeremy Riley, 24, was shot and killed at a Decatur apartment on March 21, 2019. Jeremy Riley, 24, was shot and killed at a Decatur apartment on March 21, 2019. Jeremy Riley, 24, was shot and killed at a Decatur apartment on March 21, 2019. Jeremy Riley, 24, was shot and killed at a Decatur apartment on March 21, 2019.

"He put himself in the lion's den to protect his family," Brown said.

After the shooting, Riley’s mother chased the three suspects down I-20, said DeKalb County Police Sgt. Lynn Shuler.

"It appears that the mother got into her vehicle and attempted to get the vehicle tag," Shuler said.

The pursuit ended in a crash near the Gresham exit on I-20. No major injuries were reported.

Police have not released a motive but relatives told 11Alive that the whole ordeal happened while small children were present. They said Riley died protecting those he loved.

"I want them folks to be found," Brown said. "I want justice, that's it."

This is a developing story – refresh often for updates.

MORE |

Ex-officer said she was having sex while child was dying in hot patrol car

It was supposed to be a girls night out at music event. Then, bullets started flying.

She was a mother, a topless dancer -- and possibly murdered by the most prolific killer in history