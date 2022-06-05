2nd arrest made in connection to Mother's Day shooting at condo complex, DeKalb Sheriff says

Here are the details.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office made its second arrest Sunday in connection to the Brannon Hill Condominiums shooting that happened on Mother's Day.

According to the sheriff's office, 21-year-old Ajang Ruach was arrested at a home on Ashton Oak Circle in Stone Mountain after detectives received a CrimeStoppers tip. The sheriff's office said DeKalb County Police assisted with the arrest.

Ruach was found hiding in a closet, the DeKalb County Sheriff said. He now faces three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Masi Mabay, James Fasse, and Alsadig Awag. Rauch was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Another suspect: Ojego Ofieo was previously arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, according to DeKalb County Police.

A witness previously told 11Alive that she heard gunfire for a few minutes when the shooting happened around 7:39 p.m. on that day.

“I heard 20 to 30 gunshots like automatic gunfire...the gunshots sounded like they were on a mission, they accomplished their mission and drove off," Chemeka Charactar said.

The troubled area where Brannon Hill Condominiums is located has been previously called, “the worst community in America” for its history of crime, fires, unsafe structures, and mounting debris.