2nd suspect wanted in connection to DeKalb shooting on Mother's Day where 3 killed, 3 hurt

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit is asking the public for help finding a suspect wanted in connection to the Brannon Hill Condominiums shooting that happened on Mother's Day.

Three people were killed and three others were hurt at the complex off of Old Hampton Drive on Sunday, May 8.

Authorities are now searching for 21-year-old Ajang Ruach in connection to the crime.

Ojego Ofieo was previously arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, according to DeKalb County Police.

A witness previously told 11Alive that she heard gunfire for a few minutes when the shooting happened around 7:39 p.m. on that day.

“I heard 20 to 30 gunshots like automatic gunfire...the gunshots sounded like they were on a mission, they accomplished their mission and drove off," Chemeka Charactar said.

The troubled area where Brannon Hill Condominiums is located has been previously called, “the worst community in America” for its history of crime, fires, unsafe structures, and mounting debris.

Detectives have not yet released a motive in the case.