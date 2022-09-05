Arrest made in deadly DeKalb Mother's Day shooting | What we know

DeKalb Police say three people were killed and another three were injured following a Sunday night shooting at the Brannon Hill Condominiums.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested after three people were shot and killed on Mother's Day. Three others were hurt at a DeKalb County condo complex.

DeKalb County Police confirmed the arrest Monday evening. Another person, who is not in custody yet, has also been identified and is facing three counts of murder, officers said.

The Brannon Hill Condominiums -- where the shooting occurred -- have been consistently plagued by crime and structural damage issues over the last two decades, and Sunday night, it was the site of a deadly shooting.

Authorities said they responded to the units around 8 p.m. on Sunday to find five people with gunshots wounds. Three were pronounced dead on scene and two were taken to the hospital. A third person arrived at the hospital later on.

A resident told 11 Alive the shooting started in front of her building in the parking lot. She said a group of people then ran into her building into the nearby unit and the shots continued. Blood, shell casings, and bullet holes could still be seen Monday.

Another witness said she heard gunfire for a few minutes.

“I heard 20 to 30-gunshots like automatic gunfire...the gun shots sounded like they were on a mission, they accomplished their mission and drove off," said Chemeka Charactar.

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry, who represents District 6 where the Brannon Hill complex is located, said he believes Sunday night's shooting could have been prevented.

He said he's been asking the county to address the dangerous conditions at the complex for the last six years, and that he feels his concerns about the complex being a threat to public safety have been ignored for too long.

The complex has had multiple fires which have left many buildings condemned. It has also been allegedly used as a dumping ground by private businesses.

Back in 2016, Brannon Hill was called the worst community in America by the Deen Media Center for its high crime, unsafe structures, and mounting debris.