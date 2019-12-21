DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A motorist was charged after a police chase DeKalb County early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to Sgt. J.D. Spencer with the DeKalb County Police Department, just before 6 a.m., officers said a motorist fled a traffic stop and attempted to hit several police vehicles.

Following a chase, Spencer said, officers were able to stop the motorist and take the driver into custody without further incident.

Spencer said the motorists is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault on an officer for attempting to strike the police vehicles with his car.

He said the motorist was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta