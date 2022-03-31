Gwinnett County high schooler injured after being stabbed with pencil in classroom brawl

One student was transported to the hospital, and another was taken into custody by police.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One student was sent to the hospital and another was arrested following an altercation at Mountain View High School on Friday. Now the Gwinnett County school has come forward with a statement.

Just before 1 p.m., two 9th grade students exchanged punches in class, the school said. One of the students, who was later taken into custody by school resource officers, then stabbed the other in the back and chest with a pencil. The stabbed student was taken to the hospital for their injuries. He is expected to be okay, the school said.

"First, I want to reassure you that both students involved in the fight will receive appropriate disciplinary consequences, including criminal charges for the student who used the pencil as a weapon," Principal Keith Chaney said. "As a reminder, fighting is a violation of the school district's disciplinary code and will not be tolerated. Students who engage in fighting, use weapons and/or use objects as weapons will face school disciplinary consequences and criminal charges."

Before the school notified parents of the incident, a video recorded during the fight was shared online by students.