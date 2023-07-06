VIDEO | Atlanta Police are trying to track down this pair after fatal Juneteenth shooting

The same two individuals are seen in a surveillance video police released last month. They are dubbed persons of interest.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators have released a new clue in hopes of finding out who was behind a fatal shooting that erupted during a vigil at an apartment complex.

Detectives shared more surveillance video of two young men they believe know something about the shooting. It's the second video police have released related to the Juneteenth shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of the Village at Carver neighborhood on June 19 after 6:30 p.m. at a complex on Moury Avenue. The gunfire broke out while people were gathered at a vigil, meant to remember 18-year-olds Jamarquez McCrary and Nyriek Olds who were found last year with multiple gunshot wounds in the breezeway at the complex, according to a police report.

Amid the gunfire that erupted during the vigil, a 19-year-old was shot in the elbow and an 18-year-old "sustained multiple gunshot wounds," which eventually killed him, police said. He has since been identified as Quentyn Burgess.

In this new video, two young men are seen walking through residential gates. One is wearing a green hoodie, black pants and has a backpack. The other is dressed in all black. Police have deemed them as persons of interest.

The same two individuals are seen in doorbell camera video APD shared two weeks ago, which can be viewed at the bottom of this story. The video is from an apartment unit showing two young men by the stairwell.

Police have not said what time each video was taken, just that the pair were seen on several surveillance cameras in the area shortly after the shooting.