ATLANTA — Three people were shot early Monday morning after Atlanta Police say a dispute led to gunfire.

It happened in southeast Atlanta off Moury Avenue just before 12:30 a.m., police said.

Two men and a woman were injured and transported to the hospital. Police said they are stable.

Police are not sure if the shooter was one of the injured and said they are working to determine the relationship between the victims.