Atlanta Police working to find 2 people in fatal shooting that broke out during vigil

Police said the two young men were seen on several cameras throughout the complex.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to learn who fired fatal shots at an apartment complex on Juneteenth. Police released a video of two people who may know more details about the incident.

Monday's scene unfolded at a complex on Moury Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. The address is in the area of the Village at Carver neighborhood.

A 19-year-old was shot in the elbow and an 18-year-old "sustained multiple gunshot wounds," which eventually killed him, police said. He has been identified as Quentyn Burgess.

Days after the initial shooting, APD is releasing a key piece of evidence they believe can help them make an arrest.

In Friday's update, they shared doorbell camera video from an apartment unit showing two young males by the stairwell. Police are calling them people of interest in the case.

In the video, both are wearing backpacks. One has short hear and is wearing a green hoodie and appears to have something in his left hand. The other young male is seen walking upstairs, then walks downstairs, returning to the other person to exit from the other side of the apartment building. He is wearing a black hoodie with crossbones on the back.

Police have not said how these two people could be related to the case only that they were seen on multiple cameras in the area shortly after the shooting happened.

The shooting broke out while people were gathered at a vigil, meant to remember 18-year-olds Jamarquez McCrary and Nyriek Olds who were found last year with multiple gunshot wounds in the breezeway at the complex, according to a police report.

As police worked to investigate Monday's shooting, officers scrambled as more shots were fired on the other side of the apartment complex. Officers have not elaborated if anyone was hurt in that dispute and the two shootings are connected.