Good Samaritans try to rush Atlanta shooting victim to hospital, police say

The two crossed paths with the responding ambulance and handed over the gunshot victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking into a shooting after a person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting call came in around 1 p.m. Police arrived at 187 Moury Avenue by Bluestone Coffeehouse and the Villages at Carver apartment complex when they learned the victim was on their way to the hospital.

Two good Samaritans had found the victim on the ground, police said. They managed to get him inside their vehicle and were on their way to the hospital when they spotted responding offers and an ambulance at the intersection of Moury Avenue and Pryor Road. They handed off the victim to emergency medical officials, police said. The victim is now listed as critical in the hospital.

APD's aggravated assault unit is now taking over the investigation to learn what led up to the shooting and who fired the shots.