Person shot on patio after suspects ask for cigarette, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — A person is recovering after getting shot while on an apartment patio, Atlanta Police Department investigators said.

Police were called to a neighborhood along Mt. Zion Road Thursday around 11:18 p.m. after the shooting. The home isn't far from Humphries Elementary School and Empire Park.

Officers said they found "a male with a gunshot wound," who was conscious and breathing. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The victim told investigators that he was sitting on the patio of the home when two other males he didn't know approached him asking for a cigarette, according to APD. One of the people pulled out a gun, shot him, and they both ran away.

Officers are now working to learn more about the circumstances of the shooting.