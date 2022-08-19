Man wanted for nearly 28 years in Atlanta murder finally captured during routine traffic stop

The FBI said Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured this week in near Athens in Oconee County.

ATLANTA — A man who'd been wanted in Atlanta for murder for nearly 28 years was finally caught this week during a routine traffic stop, according to the FBI.

The agency said in a release that Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, near Athens, in the course of the traffic stop.

It was not clear how deputies tied El-Amin to the 1994 crime during the traffic stop.

He'd had a FBI reward out for his arrest since the early 2000s, after allegedly shooting a man in the face with a handgun at the Oakland City MARTA station in Atlanta in November 1994.

After evading capture for several years, a federal arrest warrant charging him with flight to avoid prosecution was issued in May 2001.

11Alive reporting at the time of the murder named 18-year-old Jafferd Tucker of Hapeville as the victim.

Police had said the suspect, El-Amin, was seen walking with Tucker before the shooting, when El-Amin suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old.