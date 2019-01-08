SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police have made two arrests after the raid of a South Fulton business following numerous complaints.

Authorities have yet to name the two suspects but said that the department's narcotics unit executed a search warrant in a shopping plaza at 7490 Old National Highway and a location in Douglas County on Wednesday.

As a result of the warrants, police recovered an undisclosed number of weapons along with marijuana and money.

"The City of South Fulton Police Department received numerous complaints about illicit activity occurring at several businesses within the strip mall," Police Chief Keith Meadows said. "We had the pleasure of partnering with the Atlanta Police Department and other agencies in a six-month investigation."

Meadows added that in addition to the two arrested in Wednesday's raid, several others have also been arrested in connection with illegal narcotics since the investigation began.

"We believe these arrests will have a significant impact on the drug market in the City of South Fulton," Chief Meadows said.

Despite the announcement, police said their investigation isn't over and felony charges are expected in connection with the crimes.

