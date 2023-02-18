Nine children shot outside Columbus, Ga. gas station

Authorities said in a release that no arrests have been made at this time.

ATLANTA — Nine children under the age of 18 were shot outside a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, according to police.

This all happened Friday night around 10:11 p.m. Columbus Police said they were called to a Shell Gas Station on Warm Springs Road.

The ages of the victims included:

One 5-year-old

One 12-year-old

Three 13-year-olds

One 14-year-old

Two 15-year-olds

One 17-year-old

All of the victims are boys, except for two of the 13-year-olds, and all have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

"The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country. While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets," the city's police chief, Freddie Blackmon said. "It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impact all of us."

In a press conference Saturday, Blackmon noted that police believe the incident began as an "altercation" at a nearby party that bled over to the gas station.

He also noted the 5-year-old victim was not part of the group but rather a bystander at the gas station with with family.