Suspect at-large after separate hit-and-runs that killed man, injured 4-year-old riding bicycle

Police say to be on the lookout for a silver 2011 Hyundai Sante Fe with a tag reading TBV359.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are warning the public about a hit-and-run driver involved in three separate incidents - one of which was deadly and another injuring a child.

Police said that the first accident happened Sunday at around 10:45 a.m. at Wade Walker Park. The suspect then took the victim's vehicle, a silver 2011 Hyundai Sante Fe, and then left him to die.

Police said that the suspect, described only as a black male, struck again around 2:15 p.m. Police said a vehicle matching the same description as the one taken earlier hit a family of six who was riding their bicycles at North DeKalb Mall. The accident severely injured a four-year-old child.

Further investigation then revealed that the same vehicle had been involved in another incident in another jurisdiction around noon - though it's unclear what that particular incident was.

Police have since released a photo of the vehicle in hopes of making the public aware and, hopefully, helping them capture this dangerous driver.

DeKalb Police warned the public to use caution and call 911 if they spot the vehicle, which has a handicap tag that reads TBV359.