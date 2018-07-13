ATLANTA -- A man in his 40s was killed during a shooting late Thursday night.

According to Atlanta Police, the call for the shooting came in just before midnight. When officers arrived to the 650 block of Simmons St., they found the victim inside the residence and transported him to Grady where he later died.

One neighbor told police that the victim was at home on his front porch. Police say that "multiple, multiple rounds" were shot into the front porch of the home and then spilled out onto the street.

It is unclear whether or not the victim returned gunfire at this time and the gunman is still on the run.

A search warrant has been acquired according to Captain LeAnne Browning with Atlanta Police.

No suspect description was given immediately.

Sgt. Carlos Lawson, a retired U.S. Army Veteran, who was watching TV at a neighboring residence at the time of the shooting said he heard what he thought was an AK-47.

"We heard an AK-47, about 20 rounds and I told the kids to get down and I came outside. A neighbor here said Mark just got hit," Lawson, who served in the U.S. Army for 21 years, said.

Lawson also said he had seen the victim, to whom he refers to as Mark, before he was transported to Grady.

"He said he couldn't breathe. I told him, just keep talking. Long as you're talking when you get to Grady, you'll be alright," Lawson stated. "I said I'll see you later and he was gone."

Lawson also pointed out that the street was relatively quiet and that this sort of activity doesn't normally happen.

"It's life," Lawson said, "Just life. I think it's sad. I think it's ignorance. But, you know, it's life. You got to take it as it comes."

11Alive is working to gather more details on this incident.

