2 dead as police investigate 7 overnight shootings across city of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Violence erupted across the city of Atlanta Tuesday night as multiple shootings left victims at different locations, including two deaths.

Between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, 11Alive reported at least seven shootings that we know of, stretching from 17th Street down to Thomasville Boulevard.

It all comes as city officials try to crack down on crime during the summer months.

Police said all of the investigations are in very early stages. Below is a rundown of what we know from each of the scenes.

Woodruff Park

Georgia State University Police were doing a routine patrol when they heard gunshots. That's when they found a man shot multiple times. They said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said that they do have a person of interest in their custody that they are questioning.

Ponce De Leon

Around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a call about a person shot at the BP gas station on Ponce De Leon Avenue.

Once on the scene, police noticed a man who had been shot multiple times. He is currently at Grady Hospital in critical condition.

17th Street/Atlantic Station

Police received a call of a person shot near Atlantic Station at the Art Foundry Condominiums. However, by the time they got to the scene, the victim had already taken themselves to the hospital.

Officers said that he was shot multiple times and is still alive.

They add that the victim is being interviewed by detectives and is the only person police are able to talk to because, at this time, there are no witnesses.

Thomasville Boulevard

Atlanta Police said they found a man laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died. According to officers, they received word of the shooting just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Peachtree Road in Buckhead

Atlanta Police said a woman was shot somewhere along Peachtree Road in Buckhead; however, once they arrived, she had already taken herself to Piedmont Hospital.

Officers said that she is alive and they were able to talk to her as part of the investigation. This all happened around 1:05 a.m.

MARTA Peachtree Center Station

MARTA Police said a man and women were shot on board a train and taken to Grady Hospital at the Peachtree Center station around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators tell 11Alive that there was some sort of argument on a train that eventually turned violent. They said they recovered the weapon used and have issued a lookout for two suspects.

Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard

All that is known at this time is that a woman was shot and then drove herself to the BP gas station on Windsor Street, according to Atlanta Police.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.