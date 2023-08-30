6-month-old dead, 2 others hurt after 'targeted' shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said investigators are looking for at least two shooters and the suspects are on the run in a light-colored sedan.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A 6-month-old baby is dead and two others were hurt in what Atlanta Police are calling a "targeted" shooting Wednesday night.

Officers were called shortly after 8:15 p.m. to an apartment complex along Campbellton Road SW by Kimberly Elementary School and Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School. The address points to Hills at Greenbriar Apartments.

Authorities said a 6-month-old boy was shot and later died at the hospital. A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were also hurt in the shooting, Atlanta Police said.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. gave an update saying the man was critically hurt and the woman was in stable condition.

Investigators are looking for at least two shooters and the suspects are on the run in a light-colored sedan.

The shooting stemmed from a prior incident at the apartment complex back in May, according to Hampton.

Hampton added Atlanta Police are currently working with the apartment complex's management to review surveillance video.

"We know that there were individuals out at the location," Hampton said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

Multiple people shot inside The Hills at Greenbriar apartments on Campbellton Road. @Atlanta_Police on scene along with crime scene unit. More than a dozen officers and investigators on scene. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/jdrg5NXyN4 — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 31, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.