Multiple people shot outside Buford Highway sports bar, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Two people are injured after a fight outside a Brookhaven sports bar just after midnight Monday.

Brookhaven Police said they were called out to the bar La Casa on Buford Highway after a report of a person shot.

Officers said that the situation seems to have stemmed from an argument inside the bar that ended up spilling into the parking lot. That's when police say those involved in the fight pulled out guns and began firing at each other.

Two people were wounded and transported to an area hospital. Police said that one person is in critical but stable condition and the other did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

There also was a third person mentioned as injured by police but they said this individual only had "minor injuries from an unknown source."

Officers say that there is one person being detained at the moment and questioned for his role in the incident.