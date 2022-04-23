Multiple people shot near Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA — Multiple people are injured after a shooting nearby Centennial Olympic Park Saturday night.
According to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department, several people were shot in the area of Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW and John Portman Blvd NW in downtown Atlanta.
Right now, their conditions are unknown and investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story. 11Alive will provide updates as details become available.