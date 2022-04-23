Multiple people shot near Centennial Olympic Park

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Multiple people are injured after a shooting nearby Centennial Olympic Park Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department, several people were shot in the area of Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW and John Portman Blvd NW in downtown Atlanta.

Right now, their conditions are unknown and investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.