Multiple people stabbed including 5-year-old at apartment complex, Union City Police say

UNION CITY, Ga. — Multiple people have been stabbed at an apartment complex Tuesday night, according to the Union City Police Department.

Authorities responded at 9:30 p.m. to the Arcadia at Parkway Village Apartments at 5150 Thompson Road in reference to multiple individuals stabbed.

When officers arrived, the police department said they found three women with multiple cuts and wounds. Officers then saw a 5-year-old child, who had also been stabbed, according to Union City Police.

Grady EMS and the Union City Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victims to Grady Hospital. 11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to find out more.

Union City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.