CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County student is now facing charges after a 14-year-old girl at Mundy's Mill High School said she was put into a headlock, pulled into a bathroom and raped.

The incident happened in November. In a message sent to parents this week, the school said it's taking steps to ensure the building is clear after school. It's also ensuring that all students involved in activities are monitored.

The victim's family told 11Alive that this was one of the most difficult things they've ever been through. The only reason they decided to speak publicly about it was that they believed the school district is trying to cover it up.

Terry Gilmer said she got a call on Nov. 11 to head to the school right away. She said she then learned one of her relatives had allegedly been raped after school by a classmate.

RELATED: Family of student reportedly raped by classmate on campus say district is downplaying incident

The victim reportedly told police another male classmate acted as a "lookout," standing outside of the restroom while she was allegedly raped.

11Alive was first made aware of the alleged attack roughly 24 hours after it happened through a tip. We started asking questions, and initially, the Clayton County School District only sent a statement that made no direct reference to a sexual assault, saying only:

"Please be advised that the district is aware of allegations regarding inappropriate conduct and, in compliance with existing laws, is following standard protocol to address the investigation of these claims. As this is an active investigation, it is our practice to refrain from offering any further comment."

RELATED: What are schools legally required to tell parents about alleged assaults?

But Gilmer and her family said all parents should have been notified immediately after the alleged attack.

11Alive eventually received a copy of the police report from the school. It only confirmed that "a student is accused of sexually assaulting another student. This case is considered an active investigation by the criminal investigations unit."

Gilmer said her family was further traumatized when the school had the victim and suspect give statements at the school, around the same time.

They also want to see the other student who allegedly acted as the lookout punished.

