Murder investigation in Clayton County after man found shot and killed in apartment

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are investigating a death as a homicide after responding to a person shot call and finding a man dead inside his apartment.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night on the 5000 block of Hwy. 85 in Riverdale.

The Clayton County Police Department said officers responded to the call a little before 10 p.m., and found the victim "laying on the floor in an apartment" where he was pronounced deceased.