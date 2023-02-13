x
Crime

Man shot multiple times inside Vinings home, suspect charged with murder, Cobb police say

According to the department, officers were called to the location and found the victim "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."

VININGS, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are investigating a murder that happened Friday night, according to a news release issued Monday morning.

The Cobb County Police Department said 36-year-old Deandra Benson-Perryman was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of 31-year-old Timothy Bennett.

It happened at a location on Allegretto Circle in Vinings.

According to the department, officers were called to the location and found Bennett "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."

The suspect, Benson-Perryman, "was on the scene upon the arrival of officers, and detained," police said. His booking photo showed a number of visible scratches on his face. 

The release added: "Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded and conducted on-scene interviews with all involved parties. Based upon preliminary information, an altercation between the two involved parties occurred and resulted in Mr. Bennett being shot multiple times by Ms. Benson-Perryman." 

Deandra Benson-Perryman

   

