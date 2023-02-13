Man shot multiple times inside Vinings home, suspect charged with murder, Cobb police say

VININGS, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are investigating a murder that happened Friday night, according to a news release issued Monday morning.
The Cobb County Police Department said 36-year-old Deandra Benson-Perryman was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of 31-year-old Timothy Bennett.
It happened at a location on Allegretto Circle in Vinings.
According to the department, officers were called to the location and found Bennett "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
The suspect, Benson-Perryman, "was on the scene upon the arrival of officers, and detained," police said. His booking photo showed a number of visible scratches on his face.
The release added: "Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded and conducted on-scene interviews with all involved parties. Based upon preliminary information, an altercation between the two involved parties occurred and resulted in Mr. Bennett being shot multiple times by Ms. Benson-Perryman."