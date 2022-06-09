Man killed in northwest Atlanta, person of interest 'detained', police say

The shooting happened at 319 Skipper Pl. NW.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting where one man was killed in the northwest part of the city.

A call came in around 12:14 p.m. Thursday that a person was shot at 319 Skipper Pl. NW. Police said they found a man dead and said he had been shot multiple times.

One man was detained by police and is a person of interest in the alleged murder, according to authorities.

Police did not release any other information about the victim or what led up to the shooting.

APD said the information could change as they continue to investigate.

