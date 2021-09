It happened off Glen Iris Drive in southeast Atlanta at the Glen Iris Lofts residential community.

ATLANTA — An attempted murder-suicide left a man dead and sent a woman to the hospital early Tuesday morning, police say.

Atlanta Police said the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself just before 2 a.m.

It happened off Glen Iris Drive in southeast Atlanta at the Glen Iris Lofts residential community near Ponce City Market.