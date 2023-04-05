2 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Chick-fil-A identified by Rome police

ROME, Ga. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened outside a Chick-fil-A in Rome Wednesday morning.
It happened at the Truett's Chick-fil-A location on Shorter Avenue around 7 a.m.
The Rome Police Department said in a statement that a man, identified as 56-year-old Anthony Wayne shot 39-year-old Cassie Lashae Davis and then shot himself.
They said the two had been involved in a "domestic relationship."
"Prior to arrival, officers received more information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident," police said, noting that they were initially called out to an accident with injury.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.