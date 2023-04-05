2 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Chick-fil-A identified by Rome police

Here's what we know.

ROME, Ga. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened outside a Chick-fil-A in Rome Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Truett's Chick-fil-A location on Shorter Avenue around 7 a.m.

The Rome Police Department said in a statement that a man, identified as 56-year-old Anthony Wayne shot 39-year-old Cassie Lashae Davis and then shot himself.

They said the two had been involved in a "domestic relationship."

"Prior to arrival, officers received more information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident," police said, noting that they were initially called out to an accident with injury.

