Murder suspect arrested after he was identified by community tips, police said

Numerous tips - some anonymous - resulted in detectives identifying shooting suspect Dameon 'Worm' Coney, authorities said.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police officers took a suspect from an October murder into custody on Thursday, after he was able to be identified through tips from the community, according to a department release.

Early on Saturday, Oct. 3, officers responded to reports of a man shot in front of a home in the 200 block of McIntosh Avenue, according to the release.

When officers arrived, the release said, they found 42-year-old William Huggins of Marietta on the ground, near the street, suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds.

They said that Huggins was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the release, Huggins never regained consciousness and died on October 15.

The release said that numerous community tips -- some of them anonymous -- resulted in detectives identifying 36-year-old Dameon "Worm" Coney as the suspected gunman in the incident.

Police detectives continued to gather evidence and witness statements, the release said, which resulted in warrants for Coney's arrest being secured on October 27.

According to the police release, Marietta officers were able to find Coney and arrest him on Thursday, November 5.

“While the Marietta community and its police department constantly strives to curtail and prevent crime to the greatest extent possible; and while our city crime rate remains at an all-time low, I suppose it is inevitable that once in a while, we are going to be reminded that no city is completely immune from crime," said Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn. "Nevertheless, it is reassuring to know that Marietta has developed a level of trust and collaboration between community members, police officers and detectives, that when a crime does occur, we are ready to quickly identify and bring criminals to justice to restore public safety.”