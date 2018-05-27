CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A murder suspect listed on the Clayton County sheriff's most wanted list is now in custody.

Authorities captured Tory Orlando Clark Saturday night in Hinesville, Georgia.

The sheriff's office said when Hinesville Police responded to a domestic violence call where a woman accused Clark of assaulting her.

Hinesville Police discovered he was wanted for the 2017 murder and they took him into custody.

On May 29, 2017, Kevin Bernard White was shot at an apartment complex on Flint River Road. He died from his injuries.

Clark was placed on Sheriff Victor Hill’s Top Ten Most Wanted list after the shooting. He was No. 2 on the list.

