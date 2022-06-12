Man wanted in connection to murder on Candler Road, DeKalb Police say

Authorities said the suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of Daletevios McGuire at 2801 Candler Road in Decatur on Friday, June 10.

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted in connection to a murder on Candler Road.

According to DeKalb Police, the man, pictured below, is bald and possibly has facial hair on his chin. He is estimated to be between 30 to 40 years old, according to the police department.