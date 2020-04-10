Two Myrtle Beach police officers shot, one killed while responding to call

PFC Jacob Hancher had been an officer on the Myrtle Beach Police Department for less than one year

A Myrtle Beach Police officer has been shot and killed and a second officer wounded while on duty late Saturday evening.

According to reports, PFC Jacob Hancher and another officer were responding to a domestic disturbance call around 10 p.m. Oct. 4 near the 400 block of 14th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach when the incident occurred.

Agents from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have been called to investigate the shooting. Initial reports say the officers confronted a man at the location. Hancher was killed and the second officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said Patrolman Hancher "was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community, and made the ultimate sacrifice."

Hancher had been a Community Service Officer for four years and a police officer for less than one year.

The incident in Horry County was the 37th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the first this year involving Myrtle Beach Police Department. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Myrtle Beach Police Department.