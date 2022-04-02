x
Nashville Waffle House shooter receives life in prison without parole

On Saturday, jurors deliberated the fate of 33-year-old Travis Reinking after hearing family members of the four people killed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jurors refused to make parole possible after 51 years in prison for the man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018.

On Saturday, jurors deliberated the fate of 33-year-old Travis Reinking after hearing testimonies from family members of the four people Reinking was convicted of killing. 

They sobbed and trembled as they talked about their loved ones and how losing them continues to fracture their lives more than three years later. 

Jurors on Friday rejected Reinking’s insanity defense as they found him guilty on 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors were not seeking the death penalty.

