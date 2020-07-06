North Carolina woman killed by boyfriend at Sandy Springs hotel

Police were led on a harrowing chase before catching the assailant.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 24-year-old North Carolina woman died after she was shot outside a Sandy Springs hotel Saturday evening, police said. Her boyfriend is facing multiple charges, including murder, following a harrowing chase before police were able to catch him.

Officers were initially called to the parking lot of the Hilton Hotel in the 6100 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road before 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Sherika Monique Little from Wadesboro, N.C., suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect and learned that he had left the area on foot, Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said.

The suspect was later identified by police as 25-year-old Fortune Jaquan Spencer from Lilesville, N.C.

A short time later, officers received a call that a man matching the description of the suspect had attempted to commit a carjacking near the corner of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive, according to Ortega.

He said that during that carjacking attempt, Spencer shot the driver and left without being able to steal the vehicle.

Ortega said Spencer eventually carjacked another vehicle nearby without harming the driver.

He says Spencer drove a short distance before crashing near the corner of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Central Park Drive.

Then, Ortega said, Spencer tried to carjack another vehicle on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, but was struck by one of those vehicles.

When Spencer tried to get away on foot at that point, Ortega said officers were able to catch him without incident.

According to police, Spencer and Little were in a relationship and their investigation has revealed the incident to be domestic-related.

The carjacked motorist who was wounded is expected to recover from his injuries, which are described as non-life-threatening, Ortega said.

Sandy Springs Police Detectives are charging Spencer with murder, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, motor vehicle hijacking, attempted motor vehicle hijacking and aggravated assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

