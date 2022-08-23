3 arrested after nearly 3,000 pounds of meth discovered at Georgia residence, deputies say

Investigators believe the drugs were smuggled in from Mexico.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in Meriwether County earlier this month after deputies discovered close to 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine in construction pipes in a resident's front yard.

The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office says that on Aug. 12, deputies noticed that a large delivery of black corrugated construction pipe were dropped in a person's front yard in the county. An investigation from the sheriff's office and the Upson County Drug Task Force revealed that some of these pipes contained large amounts of crystal methamphetamine hidden in the ribs of the pipe.

Officials said that approximately 2,480 pounds of meth were recovered from the pipes, and that investigators were able to identify the three individuals who received the shipment.

The suspects were taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations, a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that investigates crimes involving the smuggling of illegal drugs across the nation's borders.

Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said that the investigation was successful due to crucial assistance provided by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

"The investigative results are evident with the arrest made and the seizure of such a large quantity of illegal narcotics," Smith said. "These drugs not only negatively affect our community but communities throughout the country. We would not have been as successful in this undertaking without the support of all the agencies listed and I want to thank them again for their help.”