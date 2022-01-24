Neighbor describes shooting as 'senseless', claims the life of 6-month-old in Atlanta

A neighbor who lives just 15-feet away described the moments when the shooting happened.

ATLANTA — A 6-month-old has died after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting Monday afternoon near Atlanta's Anderson Park. A neighbor who lives just 15-feet away described the moments when the shooting happened.

"My husband came and was like, 'Wow, did you hear that?' 'I said were those gunshots?' 'He said yes.' Other neighbors started walking down the street and we were told a baby had gotten shot,'" Keona Jones said, who moved to Atlanta's Dixie Hills neighborhood three years ago.

Jones described hearing a series of gunshots when the shooting took place.

"It's just senseless. It was a gunfight between individuals – I don't know if in cars or by foot," she said. "It was an exchange of gunfire and as a result, a baby was killed senselessly."

Those gunshots Jones heard happened just before 3 p.m. when Atlanta Police responded to 202 Anderson Ave. NW. – an area with a Food Mart convenience store and a small auto shop.

"Immediately my heart, it just began to break," she said. "We [Jones and her husband] actually both kind of teared up. Here we go again. Another life lost. Another senseless death."

Jones described their neighborhood as a close-knit community.

"If you ask anybody that lives up and down here, we are all close, we all look out for one another and we don't feel unsafe," she said. "But when things like this happen, it's the perception of it being unsafe."

Jones said she wants people to think before taking out a gun to resolve a situation or a problem.