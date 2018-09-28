FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Police are calling a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death, nearly severing her head, a vicious killer.

Clayton County Police arrested 30-year-old Jermaine Jones and charged him with murdering Opal Fern Christian-Jones, 47.

Watch the story now on #TheLateFeed.

Many who live on Springview Drive in Forest Park said the neighborhood is quiet, but they heard the commotion Wednesday, Sept. 27, the night the murder took place.

A witness to the murder identified Jones. Police said he tried to stop him before running for his life.

One neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, told 11Alive what she heard shocking. She claims Jones yelled at one of his children minutes after the murder.

PREVIOUS | Man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife to death in Forest Park

Jermaine Jones was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Forest Park.Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

"What are you crying for, you act like you ain't never seen a dead body before," she said she heard Jones scream. She thinks he was talking to the daughter.

Later that night, police said Jones called 911 from Holiday Boulevard and allegedly admitted to committing a murder. When officers made it to the scene, they found Jones' clothes soaked in blood.

Neighbors were unaware of any domestic issues and said they never saw this coming.

"They might have had problems at home that we didn't know outside," a neighbor said.

The motive is unknown.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA