Neighbor speaks out while on lockdown in Marietta neighborhood after 2 deputies killed in line of duty

A SWAT standoff with a barricaded suspect is underway in a Marietta neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIETTA, Ga. — A neighbor is speaking out while he's on lockdown in a Marietta neighborhood Thursday night after two deputies were killed in the line of duty.

A SWAT standoff with a barricaded suspect is underway in the Hampton Glen area near the McNeel Farms neighborhood. Officers are blocking off John Ward Road at Habersham Drive in Marietta.

11Alive's Hope Ford spoke with a neighbor while he's on lockdown in the neighborhood.

Matt Williams said he heard rapid-fire gunshots. He estimated the shots were fired about 500 yards from his home.

"I heard it sound like fireworks, and then I saw like three or four cop cars come, and then I just heard more of them coming," Williams said. "There was probably, I would say at least a dozen cop cars just on the street."

Williams said the neighborhood is a peaceful area and there have never been any crime issues in the area.

"So this is kind of rattling everyone, as you can imagine," he said.