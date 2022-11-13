After shooting kills 1 at Chick-fil-A in Vine City, residents speak out on safety concerns in neighborhood

Several shootings have taken place in the area over the past month.

ATLANTA — People living near a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood said they are unsure about their safety after another shooting took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest late Saturday night.

"That's the terrible incident that happened. [There are] a lot of kids and stuff that work at Chick-fil-A," Eric Brundage, a resident in the neighborhood said.

Brundage lives in the condominium complex located directly behind the fast-food restaurant. He said that more can be done to keep shootings like these from happening.

The two buildings are also next to a Walmart Supercenter, which Brundage said also needs more surveillance.

"I just really think there should be more patrol units around, make sure that everyone is safe, and especially within the Walmart shopping centers -- should be a safe environment," he said.

Atlanta Police Department said they received a call about a person shot at the Chick-fil-A and arrived on the scene around 7:14 p.m. Maj. Peter Malecki said officers found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. That person was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said they have witnesses who are cooperating with the investigation and are using security camera footage to help piece together what happened.

Other people in the area, like Christopher Jones, said they're simply doing their best to avoid trouble.

"I just learned to, like, mind my business," Jones said. "I don't really get involved in, like, anything, like, you know, outside on, like the streets or anything."